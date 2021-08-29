Covid-19: Eight-year-old girl among two fatalities in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 29): An eight-year-old girl was one of two Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said that the girl, who is from Serian, was found positive on Aug 21 and passed away at Serian Hospital.

She had no history of illnesses.

The other Covid-19 death involved a 59-year-old man from Sibu who was found positive on Aug 23 and passed away at Sibu Hospital.

“He had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia, gout and chronic kidney disease,” SDMC added.

The 8-year-old girl is the youngest Covid-19 victim in the state.

Previously, a 17-year-old boy with comorbidities was the youngest Covid-19 fatality in the state.

In a statement by SDMC on Friday (Aug 27), the boy was found positive on Aug 25, and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He had congenital disease, chronic lung disease and epilepsy, said SDMC.