Covid-19: Kuching tops list with 1,316 new cases out of 2,522 statewide

KUCHING (Aug 29): The Covid-19 cases in Kuching district rose to 1,316 as Sarawak recorded its third-highest number of cases with 2,522 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This is the fourth time Sarawak has breached the 2,000-mark this month, with the first being the record high of 2,548 cases on Aug 20 followed by 2,024 cases on Aug 26 and 2,224 cases on Aug 27.

Kuching district contributed to over half of the total infections in the state and is followed by Serian with 250 cases, Bau (179) and Sibu (157).

SDMC added that 99.92 per cent of the new cases today were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (light symptoms).

“A total of 35 districts recorded new cases today, with 16 of them recording double-digit cases.

“Lundu recorded 89 cases, Tebedu (63), Tatau (50), Sri Aman (48), Bintulu (46), Mukah (34), Miri (32); Samarahan, Song and Pusa (31), Subis (26), Selangau (23), Simunjan (18), Asajaya (16); Betong and Lawas (13).

“The remaining 15 districts recorded single-digit cases, with Limbang and Kanowit recording eight cases respectively, Meradong (7), Saratok, Sarikei and Belaga (5), Kapit (4), Julau and Matu (3), Pakan and Sebauh (2); and Beluru, Lubok Antu, Dalat and Daro (1),” the committee said.

Of the total number of positive cases recorded today, 1,776 cases involve individuals who were close contacts with positive Covid-19 cases (151 of them exhibiting symptoms); 238 consist of individuals in the existing clusters (14 cases with symptoms); 239 involve screening of individuals with symptoms at health facilities; and 268 involve other screenings at health facilities (14 cases exhibiting symptoms).

One case was recorded from an individual who returned to the state from Negeri Sembilan.

“Out of the total cases, 2,104 of them or 83.43 per cent did not exhibit symptoms; 416 (16.49 per cent) exhibited light symptoms, one case (0.04 per cent) had lung infection, while another (0.04 per cent) has lung infection and is in need of oxygen,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, there were a total of 832 recovery and discharged cases, out of which 459 of them were discharged from SGH and its PKRC; Unimas PKRC (110), Serian PKRC (107), Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC (54), Sibu Hospital and its PKRC (27),Miri Hospital and its PKRC (22),Mukah PKRC (19), Betong PKRC (18), Sri Aman Hospital and its PKRC (9), and Kapit Hospital and its PKRC (7).

This brings the cumulative tally of recovery and discharged cases to 87,861 or 78.28 per cent.

Currently, there are 23,664 active cases.