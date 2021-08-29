Covid-19: Record 46 succumb to virus in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah reported a new all-time high of Covid-19 fatality with 46 deaths on Sunday.

Tawau recorded 11 fatalities, followed by 10 in Kota Kinabalu, nine in Sandakan, three each in Tuaran and

Keningau, two each in Kinabatangan, Penampang and Kalabakan and one in Papar, Kudat, Putatan and

Lahad Datu.

Sabah also registered 2,578 new Covid-19 infections, which brought the tally to 142,939.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the state capital recorded

the highest number of cases with 586 infections, followed by Tuaran (469), Sandakan (249), Tawau (206) and

Penampang (128), Papar (117), Kota Belud (111) and Telupid (101).

He said cases in Tuaran had increased by 288 from 181 on Saturday, 84 per cent of which were close

contacts, whereas infections in Penampang had decreased by 268, 41 per cent of which were detected from symptomatic screenings.

Overall, Masidi said close contact screenings contributed 62.3 per cent (1,605 cases) of the daily cases,

followed by 28.8 per cent (742 cases) from symptomatic screenings and 30 cases from clusters.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest percentage of symptomatic screenings at 42.5 per cent (249

cases).

Of the 2,578 new cases, he said 2,356 patients (91.4 per cent) are Malaysians and 222 patients are foreigners.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 41.3 per cent (1,064 cases) out of the infections on

Sunday were cases registered after two to three days, 6.6 per cent (171 cases) between four and five days

and eight per cent (207 cases) were backlogs more than five days.

Some 620 of the new patients fell under Category 1, 1,887 under Category 2, 13 under Category 3, seven

under Category 4 and 25 under Category 5, whereas 26 cases were still under investigation.

He added that 61 per cent (1,572) of the patients are between 18 and 59 years old, 509 patients between six

and 17 and 228 patients over 60 years old.

He said there were 235 children aged one to five and 34 babies below one years old who contracted the

virus.

On the other hand, Masidi said 1,722 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or recovered,

while 5,003 patients were still undergoing treatment.

As of Saturday, 56.3 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have received their first dose of vaccine and

37.1 per cent have completed inoculation.

Masidi reminded the public to seriously comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly

the proper wearing of face masks for unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.

Despite an increasing number of daily compounds issued by the authorities, he said it was found that there

were still incidences of non-compliance of the wearing of face masks while the level of awareness remained

at concerning level.

“Everyone plays a role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by adhering to the SOPs for the safety of all.”