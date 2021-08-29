Covid-19: Sarawak records third highest number of new cases in the country at 2,522

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak recorded the third highest new Covid-19 cases in the country today at 2,522, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative cases to date to 111,245.

“The country recorded 20,579 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,706,089,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Leading the daily tally was Selangor with 4,591 cases, followed by Sabah with 2,578 cases.

Johor recorded 1,852 new cases, followed by Kedah (1,755), Penang (1,378), Kelantan (1,316), Perak (1,208), Pahang (839), Terengganu (789), Kuala Lumpur (680), Melaka (636), Negeri Sembilan (329), Perlis (56), Putrajaya (48) and Labuan (two).