Dr Annuar: Surge in Covid-19 cases in Sibu Division mostly from family, workplace infections

SIBU (Aug 29): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu Division surged to 665 cases in week 34 from 214 cases in week 33, an increase of 68 per cent, and stemmed primarily from family and workplace infection, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He noted that in week 32, the number of Covid-19 cases in the division stood at 134.

He also pointed out the presence of the more infectious Delta variant in Sibu and suggested some steps in reducing the variant, including staying at home if there are no pressing matters to attend to.

“Do not visit your neighbours, relatives or friends. If there is a need to leave the house, ensure wearing of double masks and face shield for better protection. Upon returning home, wash your hands thoroughly.

“Avoid dining in or lingering inside coffee shops. I want Sibu folk to be on high alert that the surge in Covid-19 cases was due primarily to infection among families and in the workplace. It is imperative that we abide strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he stressed.

Yesterday (Aug 28), Sibu recorded 147 cases. Out of them, 95 cases were recorded in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) areas while 48 cases were recorded in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) areas.

Sarawak recorded the third-highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today with 2,522 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.