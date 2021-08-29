Factory owners should set up PPV at premises, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today stressed that all factory owners who employ foreign workers should set up their own vaccination centre (PPV) at their premises.

Factories should contribute to economic growth and not be the centre for the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

“I have also discussed with Health Ministry’s secretary-general and Health director-general to ensure that foreign workers no longer have to queue and cause congestion at vaccination centres instead just get vaccinated at their workplace,” he said.

He also stressed that the government’s stand is clear in only allowing factories to reopen after 80 per cent of their employees have been vaccinated.

He said the drive-through vaccination initiative would be expanded soon so that the people would not have to wait longer than 15 minutes in their vehicles to get their Covid-19 jabs. — Bernama