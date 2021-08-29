Health Dept: Covid-19 Assessment Centre at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS relocated to Stadium Perpaduan

KUCHING (Aug 29): The Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at the Dewan Masyarakat MBKS at Jalan Padungan here has been relocated to Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya, said the state Health Department.

In a notice released by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today, the department said the CAC had started operations at Stadium Perpaduan since yesterday (Aug 28).

“The CAC, which has been relocated to Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya, operates between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, and between 8am and 1pm on weekends,” said the department.

The department said the Covid-19 screening services including swab tests, sample-taking, issuance of quarantine order and release of quarantine remained at the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat as usual.

The operation hours at the Dewan Masyarakat MBKS have been announced as from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to noon on weekends and public holidays.

Of late, traffic congestion had hit the vicinity of the Dewan Masyarakat MBKS due to the surge of Covid-19 cases here.

The Covid-19 One Stop Centre (COSC) set up at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here started operations early May as a pilot centre in the state, which brings together both state and federal agencies to fight the pandemic.

The COSC comprises drive-through screening, CAC (now in Stadium Perpaduan), contact tracing, enforcement, transportation hub, and hotline services.

It aims to ensure efficient and effective management of the Covid-19 situation by offering various services at one venue.

The public can call the hotline on 082-597539 or 082-597790, available from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to noon on weekends and public holidays.