Kabong district now yellow zone after recording 16 infections in last 14 days

KUCHING (Aug 29): Kabong district today reverted from a Covid-19 orange zone to yellow zone after only recording 16 local infections in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update said that this brings the total number of yellow zones in the state to seven.

The other yellow zones are Matu, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Julau and Lawas.

There are now four orange zones consisting of Meradong, Sebauh, Limbang and Marudi.

Red zones remain at 28, comprising Sarikei, Beluru, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Paka, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Tanjung Manis is the only district classified as a green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.