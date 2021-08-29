Kit Siang: First thing KJ has to do is to stop escalation of daily Covid-19 infections, deaths

KUCHING (Aug 29): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang said the newly-minted Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s greatest challenge is to return Malaysia to last year’s Merdeka Day when the country had only double-digit cases and single-digit deaths from Covid-19.

According to the Iskandar Puteri MP, the first thing that Khairy has to do is to stop the escalation of daily Covid-19 infections and deaths.

“In the 24 days since Aug 5 when the daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia passed the 20,000-mark, we have 16 days of over 20,000 new cases.

“In the 34 days since July 26 when the daily Covid-19 deaths breached the 200-mark, there were four days when we exceeded the 300 deaths-mark and 22 days when we exceeded the 200 deaths-mark,” he said in a statement today.

Lim asked whether the 24,599 daily new Covid-19 cases and the 393 Covid-19 deaths were the respective peaks or there would be new peaks in the days to come.

In view of the dire situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said Khairy should have swung into action when the Cabinet was announced last Friday and not wait until the Cabinet members were sworn in by the Yang di Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

He said there had been more than a quarter of a million Covid-19 cases and more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths since Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Aug 16.

“Khairy should have taken action to ensure that walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres for the elderly, individuals with disabilities, people with comorbidities, teachers and those who missed their second dose should be started immediately in Johor like other states such as Perak, Kedah, Penang, Sabah, Melaka, Kelantan and Sarawak as he had previously promised,” pointed out Lim.

He said if an accord could be reached between the government of the day and the opposition to put politics aside and focus single-mindedly on winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be most unprecedented and demonstrates that Malaysians regardless of race, religion, region or politics can unite for the nation’s stake.

Lim said he had not hidden his position that the best prime minister for Malaysia today is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and not anybody else whether Muhyiddin or his successor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“But I disagree with those who believe that it is still possible for Anwar to become the prime minister through the game of numbers.

“I do not believe that this is practical politics. For the sake of the nation facing the existential threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, I suggest that we put all personal and political considerations aside and focus single-mindedly on reaching an understanding to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic founded on parliamentary and institutional reforms.

“Let us defer to the 15th General Election in 12 to 18 months’ time the important question as to which coalition should govern Malaysia and who should be the 10th prime minister of Malaysia,” he added.