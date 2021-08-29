Kuching police issue 1,382 compounds to SOP violators from June 1 to Aug 27

KUCHING (Aug 29): The district police here have issued a total of 1,382 compounds totalling RM3.6 million to individuals who have violated the Movement Control Order Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) between June 1 and Aug 27.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the highest number of compounds of 383 or 27.71 per cent were issued to individuals who were found to be outside of their home after the allowed time period.

The second highest number of compounds were issued to individuals who failed to practice physical distancing (279), followed by failure to wear a face mask (173); breached the maximum number of passengers allowed in a car (136); failure to check-in their MySejahtera (129); and activities that are not permitted in public places (79).

The statement also revealed that a total of 58 compounds were also issued to those who were found to be violating the Enhanced Movement Control Order’s SOP during the same period.

A total of 39 compounds were issued to premises which were found to be operating after the allowed time period; inter-district travel without a permit (17); and entering a premises which are not allowed to operate (22).

Meanwhile, the district is currently under phase two of the National Recovery Plan since July 14 after moving from phase one (June 1 and July 13).

Yesterday, Kuching district recorded 1,155 new cases, contributing to almost half of the total infections in the state of 2,427 cases.