Lajim Ukin laid to rest in Kampung Kebatu, Beaufort

BEAUFORT (Aug 29): Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman, Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, 66, who died from Covid-19, was laid to rest at the Muslim burial ground in Kampung Kebatu, here, at 1.50 pm today.

The van carrying his remains arrived at the burial ground at about 12.40 pm, accompanied by a number of hospital staff wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hundreds of people including the late Lajim’s family members were present but members of the public including media practitioners were not allowed to be near the burial ground which was cordoned off with yellow tape by police.

Lajim passed away at the KPJ Specialist Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 6.23 am today.

On Aug 24, the former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister was put in a sleep-like state at 2 pm in the hospital during treatment after he contracted Covid-19. – Bernama