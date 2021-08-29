Lajim Ukin passes away due to Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): Amanah Ikthiar Malaysia (AIM) Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin has passed away from Covid-19 this morning.

He was 66.

His special officer Ismail Norazman when contacted just now said that Lajim, who was warded at KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital here, passed away at around 6am.

The senior politician’s remains will be brought to his hometown in Kampung Kebatu Beaufort for last rites and burial, Ismail added.

Lajim, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council Member, tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 12 and was admitted to KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital here on Aug 14. He was placed in medically induced coma on Aug 24 afternoon.

Lajim had been part of the Chief Minister’s entourage on a working visit to Kudat a couple of weeks ago and started feeling unwell after the trip.

The former state elected representative went for the RTK-PCR Covid-19 swab test at Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu on Aug 11 and the result came back positive for Covid-19 the next day.

His condition was reported to be stable in the last couple of days.

Lajim, who had undergone a kidney transplant, was also said to have a heart ailment.