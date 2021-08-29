LePaPa Hypermarket to open fifth branch in Bau tomorrow

KUCHING (Aug 29): The fifth LePaPa Hypermarket branch at Jambusan, Bau will open its doors to shoppers tomorrow.

In a statement, the hypermarket said its first outlet was opened in Serian on Aug 30, 2019.

It was soon followed by a second outlet at Gala City here, the third outlet at Jalan Matang also here, and the fourth outlet at Aiman Mall in Kota Samarahan.

Convenience stores under its brand name have also set up at Yarra Park, Batu Kawa and Roxy Beach Hotel.

There are already plans to expand business to Sri Aman, The Glen at Arang Road (Kuching), Taman Malihah (Kuching), and Lawas, amongst other locations, in the future.

The fifth outlet at Jambusan is known as LePaPa Supermarket.

“The food department provides fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, roasted chicken, dry food and daily food,” said the company.

The department store’s products include clothing and shoes, stationery and hardware items, electrical appliances and pet food.

“LePaPa is a super-class supermarket with unique interior and exterior decoration, sense of styles, with complete items at more competitive prices.”

Lee Chin Teck, the managing director of Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd, said the opening of LePaPa supermarket at Jambusan would be of great significance.

He said LePaPa supermarket was named in memory of his late father, Lee Nyan Choi, the former assemblyman of Bau who was enthusiastic about education and charity, as well as a well-known person in Kuching society.

At present, all outlets of the company employ a total of 400 employees, and it is hoped that more employment opportunities could be created through the opening of new outlets.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, daily necessities are still indispensable consumer necessities in life. With years of experience in managing supermarkets and a strong team, supermarkets can still continue to operate,” said Chin Teck.

In connection with the new opening, many discount offers would be announced and members of the public are welcome to follow the Facebook page of ‘LePaPa Jambusan, Bau’.

Moreover, customers attending the opening ceremony tomorrow would each receive a limited-edition LePaPa Papa Li face towel as a souvenir.

Register as a member of LePaPa Supermarket to enjoy more savings and get bonus points. The lifetime membership fee is RM10.

The supermarket is open from 8am to 8pm daily for now, and promotions would run from Fridays to Sundays. Follow its Facebook page for the latest updates.