Man died after allegedly falling down the stairs of rented premises in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 29): A 55-year-old man died after he allegedly fell down the stairs of a rented premises at Mile 7 Bazaar here around 9pm last night.

The deceased, who worked as a lorry driver has been identified as Jerry Bigali from Kampong Melaban, Jalan Muara Tuang.

“A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the deceased’s death,” said Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement today.

He added that initial investigations revealed that the deceased suffers from high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes.

Lim said prior to his death, the deceased was arguing with his 57-year-old girlfriend and had left the rented room.

Witnessing the deceased leaving the room was the premises’ 22-year-old caretaker.

“The caretaker was trying to calm the couple from arguing. She was still speaking to the deceased’s girlfriend when they heard the deceased falling down the stairs,” said Lim.

Both of them then hurried to the stairwell and found the deceased lying unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

No element of foul play was found and the case has been classified as sudden death.

The body has since been transferred to the SGH’s morgue for further action. It was also revealed that the deceased has completed his two Covid-19 vaccine doses.