One new Covid-19 cluster detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 29): The State Health Department today declared one new Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak, namely the Kaman Cluster in Bau.

The community cluster involves residents of Kampung Kaman with 63 testing positive out of 149 individuals screened and 86 testing negative. Four of the positive cases were reported today.

All positive cases were admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the Kuching district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update.

SDMC also announced the end to two clusters, namely the Abu Bengang Cluster in Saratok and Pasar Stutong 2 Cluster in Kuching after no new cases were reported from the clusters in the last 28 days.

Currently, there are 130 active clusters in the state with 27 continuing to report a total of 238 new Covid-19 cases today.

At the top of the list is the Sungai Penyarai 2 Cluster in Tatau with 37 cases followed by Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (32); Kampung Git Cluster in Kuching (25); Kampung Quop Cluster in Kuching (20); Kampung Simpok Cluster in Serian (17); Kampung Goebilt Cluster in Kuching (12); Mapu Cluster in Tebedu (12); Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster in Serian (10); Kampung Matang Lot Cluster in Kuching (9); Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster in Kuching (8); Muara Tebas 2 Cluster in Kuching (7); Duras Cluster in Serian (7); Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya (7); Plaman Bantang Cluster in Serian (6); Kampung Haji Baki Cluster in Kuching (5); Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (4); Mundai Cluster in Serian (4); Kaman Cluster in Bau (4); Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster in Bintulu (2); Opar Cluster in Bau (2); and Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster in Kuching (2).

Clusters recording only a single case are Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster in Kuching; Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster in Kuching; Kampung Kakeng Cluster in Serian; Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster in Miri; and KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster in Betong.