PBK warn of consent issue in Covid-19 vaccination

KUCHING (Aug 29): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has reminded that the government cannot say it has a legal right to injure a citizen intentionally by administering an experimental, so-called vaccine without any legal responsibility.

If the government insists so, he argued, then it should admit responsibility in the consent form for any failed vaccines or side effects caused.

“If the government excludes liability, this shows that the government is not confident that the vaccine would work or won’t come with side effects.

“It would be genocide if vaccines can cause deaths to the population. For those who had suffered side effects caused by the vaccines, you may wish to consult legal experts,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The party leader believed there is increasing opposition from the public on the need to be vaccinated before being allowed to enter government and business premises. He also claimed that some employers may dismiss them from employment if they had not been vaccinated.

“In such circumstances, is there a consent for vaccination? Does not this amount to forced vaccination?

“Since there is no choice but to be vaccinated in order not be allowed to enter government and business premises and in order to prevent from dismissal from work, it could invalidate the consent given,” he said and added that consent must be based on the free and prior informed consent of the person.

“Informed” means that all the potential consequences must be carefully explained to the person, he continued.

He referred to medical professionals having to follow the Malaysian Medical Guidelines and obliged to warn a person of material risk or side effects before the consent form is signed.

“If not been done, the consent could be void and the vaccination on the person could be a crime of battery. “Free” means that the person must then be given the freedom to choose whether or not to agree to the procedure.

“From how the consent form was signed before vaccination, it is doubtful whether the consent obtained by just asking a few questions from vaccine takers could satisfy consent as required in law for the relevant authorities to disclaim liability,” he said.

Voon further warned that consent under fear of loss of job or not able to enter any public or business premises and not allowed to travel if not vaccinated, according to many legal experts, would find a case of criminal assault or battery against the authorities or against employers.

Voon said it is like pointing a gun to the person’s head.

He pointed out that there are activists concerned that Covid-19 vaccines are not effective, not safe and has many side effects including death.

He mentioned a report in brandnewtube.com which he claimed said Germany seems to be suspending all Covid-19 vaccines, saying they are unsafe and no longer recommended.

He warned that if death ensued as a result of the vaccination, this could be murder.