PM Ismail Sabri conveys condolences to family of Lajim Ukin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended his condolences to the family of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia executive chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, who died at the KPJ Specialist Hospital in Sabah today.

Describing the passing of Lajim as a big loss to the country, the prime minister prayed that his services would be rewarded by Allah SWT.

“May his soul be placed among the righteous,” he said in a post on his Facebook account.

Lajim, 66, died of Covid-19 at 6.23 am, according to his wife Datin Seri Normilah Siong.

Lajim was a former Sabah deputy chief minister and former Beaufort Member of Parliament who had also served as federal deputy minister in the transport, and housing and local government portfolios. – Bernama