Police issue 27 compounds for SOP violations in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 29): The police have issued 27 compounds for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, 22 out of the total compounds were issued in Kuching while the remaining five were issued in Sibu.

“10 compounds were issued for being in public places after 10pm without valid reasons and 10 for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or recording attendance before entering the premises.

“Five compounds were issued to premises owners who failed to ensure physical distancing among customers and that the customers are not practicing physical distancing; and two were issued to premises owners for failing to display the MySejahtera QR code and failing to provide body temperature scanners,” SDMC said.

To date, the total number of compounds issued stands at 10,234. No arrests were made for flouting SOP.

Meanwhile, the Sarikei District Council issued one compound to premises for having incomplete logbook.

This brings the total number of compounds issued by the local authorities to 1,443.