Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Ultimate smartphone for productivity

KUCHING: The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is a true multitasking powerhouse with next level performance, an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device.

The Galaxy Z Fold3’s new Under display camera technology is perfect for immersing in a theater-like viewing experience and staying fully engaged in your favourite content.

With minimum pixels applied on top of the camera hole, Z Fold3 features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favourite apps.

With the new Eco display technology applied to the screen, it is 29 per cent brighter while consuming less energy. Experience even smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens.

For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Z Fold3 – the S Pen functionality.

Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers.

On Z Fold3’s massive Main Screen, it is easier than ever for users to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails, and Z Fold3 users can also power their creativity and productivity with our fan-favorite S Pen. S Pen for Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.

Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen for peace of mind while using the S Pen.

This is Samsung’s best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition – ensuring that notetaking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive.

Productivity seekers will also enjoy Z Fold3’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom.

With Z Fold3’s updated Multi-Active Window, it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your calendar, all on the device’s large screen.

And now on Z Fold3, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Z Fold3’s new Taskbar to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen. Z Fold3 is built with a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for even better portability than Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes with a choice of three timeless colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is now available for pre-orders.