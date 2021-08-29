Sarawak delivers Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment to Sabah

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak has delivered Covid-19 vaccines and medical equipment to Sabah and these supplies are expected to arrive in Tawau at 4.45pm today, according to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Based on a statement released by Ukas, the vaccines and medical equipment were supplied by the Sibu Divisional Pharmacy Office.

“Among the items were six cartons of syringes, two cartons of vaccines, three cartons of sodium chloride injection and two cartons of vaccine cards,” said the statement.

It has been informed that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C-130H aircraft departed from the Kuching International Airport at 12.20pm and landed safely at the Sibu Airport at about 1pm.

The aircraft was operated by Capt Mohamad Zulkarnain Johari with Capt Owi Wei Lunn as the assistant pilot and Capt Muhammad Haikal Rasdi RMAF the flight navigator.

It was tasked with shipping the vaccines and medical equipment to Tawau.

The shipment is part of the Sabah state government’s efforts to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rate among Sabahans to achieve the herd immunity of 80 per cent by October this year.

It aims at accelerating the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme particularly in rural areas.

The Armed Forces and the Ministry of Health are working closely to speed up the vaccination process so as to ensure that more and more population in the nation can be protected against Covid-19.