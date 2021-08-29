Sarawak Skills teams up with ACEC Association in regional TVET initiatives

MIRI (Aug 29): Sarawak Skills Development Centre (Sarawak Skills) and the Asian-China Education and Culture Association (ACEC Association) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pave ways for mutually-beneficial initiatives between the two institutions.

According to Sarawak Skills, the tie-up would allow both parties to formalise initiatives that would include collaborations with universities and skills-training and learning institutions in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The MoU ceremony Friday was held virtually and the signatories were Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri and ACEC Association executive regional director Yang Chengcheng.

According to Hallman, the centre’s initiatives with the ACEC Association would include the establishment of a Mandarin Language Centre at Sarawak Skills and its subsidiaries, recruitment of international students from the PRC, as well as collaboration with universities and skills-training learning institutions in China in a wide range of activities, including research and development (R&D), industrial training, staff exchange, conferences, symposiums, workshops and training programmes.

“For Sarawak Skills, this is part and parcel of our ongoing objective of reaching out to potential students, universities and post-secondary teaching and learning institutions around the globe.

“This would facilitate the development of Sarawak Skills as a regional hub for technical and vocational education and training (TVET),” he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Sarawak Skills deputy executive director (education, training and student services division) Zakri Md Salleh and ACEC Association secretary-general Siti Farah Abdullah.