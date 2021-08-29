Six localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 29): Six localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The localities under EMCO from Aug 27 to Sept 9 are the rented rooms located above Bintulu Autoshop in Bintulu while Rumah Ngilah, Bara and Rumah Jabu, Ng Tebat, Skrang, both in Lubok Antu and Kampung Hilir, Belading in Betong are under EMCO from Aug 29 to Sept 11.

Rumah Andi, Lubok Besai, Entaih in Pakan is placed under EMCO from Aug 29 to Sept 14 while Rumah Bawie, Rapong, Debak in Betong will be imposed with the EMCO from Aug 30 to Sept 12.

No localities have their EMCO extended.

SDMC also announced the end of the EMCO for Rumah Tukang, Ensawang in Lubok Antu and SK Long Urun.