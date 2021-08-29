SMC: Entry into Butterfly Garden night market only for fully vaccinated from Sept 1

SIBU (Aug 29): The popular night market at Butterfly Garden here will allow only entry to fully vaccinated individuals beginning Sept 1, says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

“Visitors to the night market will need to show digital or manual vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination,” Tiang told thesundaypost yesterday.

He stated that the same requirement will also be imposed at Pasar Basah dan Borong Indah, markets and hawker centres under SMC effective Sept 1.

Visitors still need to check-in by scanning MySejahtera QR code, have temperature taken and wear face masks as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tiang revealed that all hawkers and assistants operating in markets and hawker centres under SMC have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, since Aug 1 only those fully vaccinated are allowed entry into Sibu Central Market as it was listed in Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system.