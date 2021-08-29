Some Telang Usan constituents still unsure about Covid-19 vaccination, says rep

MIRI (Aug 29): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has admitted that there is still a small number of his constituents who are unsure about the importance of the Covid-19 vaccination.

He attributes this to the influence of false information being shared on social media, especially via WhatsApp.

He stresses that despite the small number, such situation needs to be handled seriously.

“We went to one of the villages where some of the villagers, even after being briefed by the doctors and medical officers, had said: ‘YB (elected representative), according to ‘this’ message, you would die if you were to take this vaccine’,” Dennis told reporters here Friday.

Thus, he called upon the people to stop sharing unverified information as this could confuse the communities, especially those living in the rural areas.

“My advice is don’t (spread unverified information). Someone had forwarded me a message saying that those who received the vaccine would die six months later.

“These vaccines have been approved by thousands of scientists and doctors worldwide,” he said, adding that 80 per cent of about 25,000 residents of Telang Usan had already received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Based on this number, Telang Usan is moving fast towards achieving herd immunity.”

Touching on vaccination among the Penans, Dennis said many had eventually come forward to receive immunisation.

“We need to work hard to convince them (Penans). At first, they were confused because of the fake messages (about the vaccine).”

At the moment, Dennis said the health officers had been going to villages to carry out the vaccination programme.

“The medical team includes the staff of Long San Clinic.

“Among vaccination centres (PPV) that are still operating there are PPV Long Bedian and PPV Long Lama,” added the assemblyman.