Staying happy secret to longevity, says nation’s oldest living man

KUCHING (Aug 29): A 111-year-old man from Tenggalat in Saratok has gained an entry into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as ‘the oldest living man in the country’.

Seliman Bandang, who was born on March 21, 1910, mustered a smile and a wave during the announcement conducted live on the MBR Facebook page recently.

“Through his grandson Michael Bandang, Seliman tells viewers that his secret to longevity is always being happy and living a stress-free life. Grandson Michael also adds that the family prepares balanced meals for him as well,” said MBR.

The announcement was made by MBR marketing director Jwan Heah during a recent live session, where a short interview was also conducted.

Seliman had also received complete two-dose Sinovac vaccine.

“My grandfather did not suffer any side effect from the vaccination, and he was not against the idea when my family asked him to go for vaccination,” said Michael, who spoke to The Borneo Post briefly.

During the vaccination process, Michael said the doctor advised that his grandfather should be referred to the hospital immediately should he experience dizziness or other side effects.

Nonetheless, MBR said Seliman had shared with them that throughout the years, there was no sweeter memory than watching his grandchildren grow up and having the opportunity to experience the development and changes in the country.

He also said he was very proud of seeing the Pan-Borneo Highway in Sarawak being built and nearing completion.

“It must be an amazing experience to be able to witness and be a part of the monumental changes that have happened in this world over the last 100 years,” said Heah in the statement.

“Not many in this world are able to share such stories.

“The MBR would like to congratulate Seliman, and wish him and his family the very best of health and happiness.”