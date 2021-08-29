Ting suggests alternative ways for BKSS recipients to make withdrawals

MIRI (Aug 29): The state government has been urged to provide alternative ways for the recipients of Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) to withdraw money disbursed under the assistance package.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said this would potentially reduce overcrowding at any branch of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), which is currently the only avenue for them to withdraw the BKSS money.

“I have proposed to our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday (Aug 26) to make Pos Malaysia as one of the avenues that would facilitate the withdrawal. The state government could look into this.

“I have also suggested for the government to use Sarawak Pay e-wallet service, which should make everything more convenient,” said Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, adding that he had visited the BSN Miri (Waterfront Commercial Centre) and BSN Permyjaya branches together with Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin Friday.

Videos and social media posts about the long queues outside of the BSN premises, which had gone viral over the past several days, had sparked public outcry.

In this regard, Ting expressed his hope that more alternatives could be put into use, towards increasing efficiency in the disbursement of the BKSS cash aid and also preventing overcrowding at public premises during this Covid-19 pandemic period.

It is informed that BSN Miri and BSN Permyjaya branches would open special counters today to specifically manage/resolve issues relating to BKSS, Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) and Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR).