Two Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Two localities in Sabah, namely Kg Bukit Gemuk in Tawau and Kg Nasakot in Ranau, will

be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from August 31 to September 13, said Local

Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the EMCO enforced at Taman Megah Jaya (Lorong 2, 3, 9 and 10) in Tawau that was scheduled to end Aug 30, would be extended for another

two weeks from August 31 to September 13.

On the other hand, the EMCO imposed on Kg Mantanau, Kg Pirasan Ulu and Kg Suang Punggur would be

lifted Aug 30 as scheduled.