Walk-in vaccination at Padang Merdeka

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu folks who have yet to take their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can do so at Padang Merdeka starting today (August 30) till September 1.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said the three-day walk-in Kota Kinabalu City Vaccination Programme would be held from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

“The target of the programme is to inoculate 100 per cent of Kota Kinabalu folks with at least the first dose of vaccine.”

Noorliza called on the public to seize the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) hopes that people in the city will give their cooperation to ensure the success of the vaccination programme and be aware of the importance of getting the Covid-19 jab.”

She also urged the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to speed up the administration of vaccine.