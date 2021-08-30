14 illegally structures demolished in forest reserve

KOTA KINABALU: Fourteen structures illegally built at three separate locations in the Paitan forest reserve were demolished in an operation last Friday.

Chief Sabah Forest Conservator Frederick Kugan said the structures were ‘sulap’ or temporary huts which were built by trespassers in the forest reserve.

Kugan disclosed that the structures were empty as their owners are believed to be at their permanent residence in Kudat and based on the information, the trespassers are locals.

According to him, the demolition had to be carried out as a last resort after three eviction notices and repeated verbal warnings were ignored by the trespassers.

He added that the structures in the three locations were temporary huts and were not registered as villages in the Paitan Sub-District office. In addition to building structures, the trespassers had planted cash crops such as bananas, sweet potatoes, vegetables and fruit trees.

The area the structures were built is estimated to be about 14 hectares, he said, adding that it previously was a superior forest and a habitat for various wildlife.

In the near future the area will be restored with timber trees to restore the area to its original status.

Kugan thanked the Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah (OBK) team which was led by the General Operations Force’s Tiger Platoon and supported by the Forestry Department, Wildlife Department, Sabah Parks and WWF Malaysia for the successful mission to deal with forest reserve encroachment.

He also expressed appreciation to the GOF Sabah commander for helping to tackle all types of forestry crime through the operation which is very effective because it is joined by various agencies.

The Forestry Department, he said, hopes that the OBK can be continued as currently, the operation is conducted as and when it is needed.

Kugan also stressed that the Foresty Department will not compromise on illegal encroachment on forest areas.

Previously, the department had uncovered some illegally encroached areas which have since been restored through forest restoration projects, he said, adding that among the areas are the Mersuli forest reserve, Tg Tummanung Hallu, and Sapagaya Lahad Datu, Beluran, Kinabatangan and Sandakan.

“It is an offense under the Forest Enactment 1968, section 20 (1) (b) (i) to build any structure in a forest reserve without permission and rights under forest law. The same goes for farming and raising any type of livestock in the forest reserve. Conviction can result in a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of three years,” he stressed.

As such, Kugan advised the public against encroaching into forest reserves for any purpose such as harvesting timber and plants, hunting animals, farming, mining and removing rocks.

Forest reserves, he pointed out, are gazetted for the benefit of all and for our generations to come.

“They are not to be monopolized by an individual or a group of selfish people. In addition, it should be noted that any disturbance to forest reserves will have adverse effects such as flash floods, pollution of river water which is a source of water to all, increased global warming and disturbance to wildlife habitats.

“All these adverse effects will directly affect the tourism industry in the state which is known to be based on nature tourism,” he said.