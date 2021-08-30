2,310 new cases, 42 deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,310 new Covid-19 infections and 42 deaths on Monday.

The fatalities were reported in Tuaran (10), Kota Kinabalu (9), Tawau (7), Sandakan (4), Beaufort (3), two each in Penampang, Papar and Keningau and one each in Kudat, Putatan and Kinabatangan.

No new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu registered the highest number of cases with 536 infections, followed by Tuaran (259), Sandakan (252), Penampang (237), Tawau (148) and Keningau (113).

He said cases in Tuaran had decreased by 210 to 259 from 469 cases on Sunday, while infections in Papar and Telupid had also reduced significantly by 68 cases and 59 cases respectively.

However, cases in Penampang have increased by 109 to 237.

Masidi said close contact screenings remained the main contributor to the daily cases with 1,342 infections (58.1 per cent), followed by 680 cases (29.4 per cent) from symptomatic screenings and 37 cases from existing clusters.

He said 2,016 of the new cases involved Malaysians while the remaining 294 are foreigners, adding that 1,202 of them are men and 1,108 are women.

Of the 2,310 cases, he said 1,485 cases fell under Category 2, 702 cases in Category 1, 26 cases in Category 3, seven cases in Category 4 and five cases in Category 5, while 85 cases were still pending investigation.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said there were still cases that were registered late due to unavoidable reasons.

He said 38.2 per cent (882) of the positive cases were registered between two to three days, 9.4 per cent (216) between four to five days and 11.3 per cent (260) were backlogs over five days.

On another note, he said 3,067 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or recovered, whereas 5,012 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 3,368 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC), 51 in temporary detention centres or prisons and nine in private facilities.

“Some 220 patients require critical care, including 140 in intensive care unit (ICU) or repurposed critical care, 80 in open ward (high dependency ward or acute cubicle) and 79 require ventilators.”