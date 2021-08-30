2,347 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Sarawak on Sunday

KUCHING (Aug 30): A total of 2,347 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered statewide yesterday, marking a huge drop compared to the previous day’s 4,495, according to the Sarawak Vaccination Performance Report.

The report, released by the State Disaster Management Committee on Sarawak Disaster Information’s Facebook page, said 1,835 of the total were the first dose of the vaccine while the remaining 512 were the second dose.

“This brought the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses dispensed across Sarawak as of yesterday to over 3.61 million,” said the report, quoting sources from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force Sarawak.

Of the total doses administered, over 1.77 million were the first dose of the vaccine and the remaining over 1.84 million were the second dose.

The number of the second dose of vaccine administered at 3,256 on Saturday was larger than the total doses administered yesterday.

The same Facebook post also shared another infographics by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Special Committee (JKJAV).

According to JKJAV, 86.7 per cent of Sarawak’s adult population have completed the vaccination process as of yesterday.

It said this represented 62.9 per cent of the state’s total population.

“As of yesterday, 90.4 per cent of the adult population or 65.5 of the total population in Sarawak have been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said JKJAV.

It added that this could be translated into over 1.84 million individuals.

At the national level, over 14.64 million individuals have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

This made up 62.6 per cent of the country’s adult population, and 44.9 per cent of the country’s total population.