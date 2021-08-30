28 localities in Sarawak imposed with EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 30): A total of 28 localities in eight districts have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) including a primary school’s quarters in Belaga, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the quarters of SK Batu Keling and Uma Lahanan, Sungai Asap (Block F) in Belaga have been undergoing the EMCO since August 27 and the Order is expected to end on September 9.

“Another two localities in Belaga namely Uma Balui Liko at Sungai Asap (Block F) and the workers’ quarters of Syarikat Mexajati Sdn Bhd, KM124 at Jalan Bintulu-Bakun started their EMCO on August 28.

“However, the EMCO for these two localities will end on September 8 and 10 respectively,” it said.

Four localities started their EMCO yesterday which will run until September 11. They are Taman Bandar Jaya in Bintulu; Uma Kulit, Sungai Asap (Blocks G, H, J, K and L), Uma Bakah, Sungai Asap (Blocks B, C, J, and K), and Uma Kelap, Sungai Asap (Block B) in Belaga.

The committee said seven localities namely Rh Kamarau, Munggu Prin, Debak in Betong; Rh Bonny, Sungai Mansau, at Pantu, Rh Noria at Kampung Entulang, Rh Tarang at Entulang Entawa, Rh Edwin at Gua Dunggat, and Rh Ngang at Rapak Jinggau in Sri Aman; and Rh Tindit, Nanga Kesit in Lubok Antu will undergo a two-week EMCO starting from today until September 12 while Rumah Patrick Libau, Sg Tangap, Niah and Rumah John Abau, Sg Tangap, Niah in Subis will be under the EMCO from today until September 13.

“Also starting their EMCO from today onwards are Rh Jelian, Wong Kerdat, Entabai and Rh Muling, Suchong Balut in Julau.

“The EMCO for these two localities will run until September 15,” it added.

It said the EMCO for another six localities will commence from tomorrow until September 13.

“The localities involved are Rh Jepo, Dulang at Debak, Rh Ganya, Ulu Teru at Debak, Rh Ulis at Tanu, Rh Nyanggau, Bangkit Rembai at Spaoh, and Rh William @ Lium, Tanjung Paku at Spaoh in Betong; and Rh Ribon, Menyang Sedi in Lubok Antu.”

In Serian, three villages namely Kampung Mundai at Siburan, Kampung Lintang Baru and Kampung Simpok will undergo a two-week EMCO from September 1 to 14.

SDMC said there were also six localities in four districts which had their EMCO extended.

“In Samarahan, Lorong 1 to 27 at Taman Samarindah and Lorong 28 to 32 at Taman Samarindah & Taman Samarindah Baru along with Rh Able, Gran Stumbin in Sri Aman will undergo a one-week EMCO extension from tomorrow to September 6.”

It added that Kampung Sg Duuh and Kampung Kakeng in Serian also had their EMCO extended for another week starting from September 1 to 7 while Kampung Pusa in Pusa was imposed with a two-week EMCO extension from September 3 to 16.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced that 10 localities in six districts had their EMCO lifted today.

They are Kampung Punau and Kampung Bunuk at Padawan in Kuching; Rh Usai, Lengain, Sebetan in Saratok; Kampung Gayau Padok in Simunjan; Rh Randi, Kampung Lachau Kuari, Pantu in Sri Aman; Rh Pait Awan, Long Dulit U at Dikan, and Rh Dang Lajang in Sungai Asap, Belaga; Rh Jawa, Suri Lalang and Rh Bawie, Rapong in Debak, Betong.