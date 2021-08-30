40% of Sabah’s adults to be fully vaccinated Aug 31

KOTA KINABALU: Forty percent of the adult population in Sabah are expected to be fully vaccinated on August 31, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 38 per cent of the adults in the state have completed their vaccination and 57.2 per cent have taken their first dose of vaccine as of Sunday (Aug 29).

“We expect 40 per cent of the adults in Sabah to be fully vaccinated by the night of National Day (Aug 31).”

Additionally, Masidi said 19,104 state civil servants or 95 per cent of the total of 20,109 have been vaccinated.

He said the remaining five per cent were waiting for their turn and could not be vaccinated due to health issues.

On the other hand, he said two localities, namely Kg Lotong in Kota Marudu and Kg Penangah in Tongod would be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from September 1 to 14.

The EMCO enforced at Kg Hidayat, Batu 4, Tawau, which was scheduled to end on August 31, will be extended for another two weeks until September 14.

Meanwhile, the ECMO imposed on Kg Mentadak Baru, Pulau Sebatik; Kg Sri Aman Batu 3.5 Jalan Apas; Taman Semarak Jaya; Lorong Damai, Jalan Damai; and Lorong Haji Marzuki, Jalan Damai in Tawau, as well as Kg Kuala Abai in Kota Belud will be lifted on August 31.