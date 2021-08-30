Abdul Karim congratulates Sarawakian powerlifter Jong Yee Khie for winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

KUCHING (Aug 30): Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said all Malaysians and Sarawakians are proud of Sarawakian powerlifter Jong Yee Khie for winning a silver medal in the men’s 170kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said all in the nation and the state would cheer for another Paralympics medal from a Sarawakian athlete.

“(We have) another medal from a Sarawakian athlete in Tokyo Paralympics. Congratulations.

“A podium finish will see the Malaysian flag flying. All Malaysians and Sarawakians are proud of his (Jong’s) achievements,” he said in a brief message to The Borneo Post after Jong’s success came in.

Malaysia won its second medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games when Jong, from Batu Kawa here, powered his way to be a silver medallist in the men’s 170kg category at the Tokyo International Forum.

The 32-year-old Sarawakian’s best lift of 237kg in his second attempt placed him second behind winner Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar of Mongolia in the nine-man contest.

Malaysia’s historic gold was from Bonnie Bunyau Gustin in the 72kg category last Saturday.