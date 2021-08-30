Covid-19: 2,028 cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 19,268 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak reported another day of over 2,000 Covid-19 cases with today’s new cases registering at 2,028.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 114,273.

The country recorded a total of 19,268 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases in the country to 1,725,357 cases.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 3,567 while three other states also registered more than 2,000 cases namely Sabah (2,310), Johor (2,265), and Kedah (2,084).

In addition, four-digit cases were also reported in Penang (1,780), Kelantan (1,308), and Perak (1,144).

New cases were also recorded in Pahang (788), Kuala Lumpur (672), Terengganu (544), Melaka (395), Negeri Sembilan (269), Perlis (71), Putrajaya (41), and Labuan (2).