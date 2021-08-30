Covid-19 may evolve to be just like another flu after vaccination, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Aug 30): Covid-19 may evolve to be just like another flu after vaccination, said State Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said despite so, people still need to be on alert and not to be misled by fake news.

“We still need to do our part in non-pharmaceutical and public health interventions to reduce community transmission, to allow us to live with Covid-19 and reopen (economic sectors in a) safer (manner) as well as to not overwhelm the healthcare and hospital system,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

Dr Sim extended his condolences to the family of an eight-year-old child who had passed away from Covid-19.

He called on the state Health Department to investigate the fatality and share with Sarawakians information that is of great public interest.

Of the total 1,316 new infections reported in Kuching yesterday, he said 861 cases were detected through close contact tracing in 315 locations.

He said 511 other cases were connected to family clusters while 143 others linked to social clusters and 117 others to workplace clusters.

Localities in Kuching that reported 15 or above cases yesterday were Kpg Quap (31), Kpg Tabuan Lot (27), Kpg Punau (24), Kpg Sinar Budi (21), Kpg Tabuan Dani (19), Kpg Tabuan Hilir (17) and Tmn Sukma (15).

In Serian, Dr Sim said 205 cases of the total 250 infections reported yesterday were detected through close contact tracing in 85 locations.

He said 58 of the total infections were symptomatic during testing while 38 other cases were detected through self-testing.

Localities in Serian that reported two-digit cases were Kpg Simpok (17), Kpg Sira (13), Siburan Bazaar (13), Tmn Duranda Emas (12) and Kpg Lintang Baru (10).

According to Dr Sim, the medical teams of Kuching Divisional Health Office had another rough day as they worked until early this morning.

“We have been up and down over the period of Covid-19. Our war against Covid-19 will end. Not yet (now). Not soon. But later.

“Life goes on. For most, stay well and alive. For some… lost lives and livelihood. This war does not destroy houses, but can destroy homes,” he pointed out.

Given this, he appealed to all to adapt to the new normal and change their mentality to survive this pandemic.

“Survival depends on each and everyone of us. Let’s play our role, support each other and together we shall overcome Covid-19,” he added.