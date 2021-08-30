Crime rate drops 30% in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Crime rate in Sabah has gone down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said that the continued movement control order imposed by the government played a critical role in curbing the spread of Covid-19 while also reducing the movement of the people and that resulted in a drop of crime rate by 30 percent.

“The situation whereby most of the population have to stay at home as well as the road blocks had made it difficult for the irresponsible to carry out crime,” he said at the Istana Negeri to meet with the Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on Monday.

Hazani has been transferred to Bukit Aman as the director of Internal Security and Public Order next month.

He expressed his gratitude to Tun Juhar and the State Government during his tenure in Sabah.

He has worked for more than 17 years in Sabah.