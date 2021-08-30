Dr Sim congratulates Sarawakian powerlifter Yee Khie for winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

KUCHING (Aug 30): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has extended his heartiest congratulations to Sarawakian powerlifter Jong Yee Khie for winning a silver medal for Malaysia in the men’s 170kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

“Heartiest congratulations to Jong Yee Khie, the powerlifter from Batu Kawa, Kuching, for winning the silver medal (107kg category) at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Sarawak is proud of you!” said the Batu Kawah assemblyman in a Facebook post.

At the time of writing, the social media post had received comments with some read “Wow… so proud of you” and “Steady orang Sarawak…”.

Malaysia won its second medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games when Jong powered his way to be a silver medalist in the men’s 170kg category at the Tokyo International Forum today.

The 32-year-old Sarawakian’s best lift of 237kg in his second attempt placed him second behind winner Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar of Mongolia in the nine-man contest.

Malaysia’s historic gold was from Bonnie Bunyau Gustin in the 72kg category last Saturday.