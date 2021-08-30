Dr Sim: PKRCs at Dewan Hikmah, SMK Tabuan Jaya will be up and running soon

KUCHING (Aug 30): A total of 520 beds are ready for the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRCs) that have been set up at Dewan Hikmah and SMK Tabuan Jaya here, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor extended his appreciation to all those involved in making the two PKRCs a reality to fight this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you very much to everyone coming together. It doesn’t matter (whether it) is federal or state agencies, just do it,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said PKRC is a centre where medical monitoring is available for those tested positive for Covid-19 in Category 1, 2 and 3 with no comorbidities.

He added that it is also meant for infected individuals whose home environment is not suitable for self-isolation.

Those falling under Category 1 are with no symptoms while Category 2 and 3 are with mild symptoms and pneumonia respectively.

According to Dr Sim, a PKRC is similar to a public hospital environment.

He, however, extended his apologies for not being able to provide “the luxury of individual self bath rooms, toilets or private rooms” at PKRC.

He said even though the PKRC operated by the Sarawak General Hospital are under the federal government, the state government had helped as much financially.

He said the Sarawak is chipping in because “it’s the people of Sarawak who need the facilities.”

“There is no time to be calculative in time of crisis now,” added Dr Sim.