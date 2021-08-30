Hospital seeking patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is seeking the next-of-kin of a male patient named Jihan Drahman aged 35.

According to a statement by the hospital, the patient had been admitted on Aug 8 to receive treatment for stroke but his family members could not be contacted.

His MyKad number if 861031-52-XXXX and his last known address is No 40, Kampung Astana Lot Petra Jaya, 93050 Kuching.

The patient is currently in Ward Medical 5, Bed 6.

Anyone who knows the patient or his next-of-kin is urged to immediately visit the hospital or contact Rachel Lawrence Lendang at the Medical Social Works Department at 082-276 666 (ext 4372) or contact the ward at 082-276 666 (ext 5946).