Internet access is a human right, says Communications Minister

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 30): Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who today officially began duties as the Minister of Communications and Multimedia said that access to internet facilities must be considered a human right apart from basic necessities such as clothing, food and shelter.

He said internet access was a priority that he would pay attention to while helming the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM).

Besides the National Digital Network (Jendela) programme, he said access to Internet facilities must be viewed in a comprehensive manner as to be a developed and modernised nation, the country’s internet and related facilities must meet world standards.

“We know this country is a rapidly developing country, there are urban and rural areas and occasionally we come across cases of children climbing trees (for internet access) due to lack of facilities and so on. This should not be taken lightly,” he said.

“I believe KKMM has its own plans (to address this) and for sure Jendela is of them with roll-outs being implemented, and we will look into all these. Access to internet facilities must be considered part of human rights,” he told reporters on his first day at work at the ministry here.

Annuar said KKMM is the main ‘pulse’ in the formation of a government, especially in ensuring the accurate delivery of information to the people.

“We know we have many challenges that need to be managed, especially in a situation where the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Our ministry is the main pulse to the formation of a government, it is an information channel to connect the people with the people, the government with the people and so on,” he said.

He said serving the ministry was an important responsibility and the challenges were also great as the people had high hopes in matters related to communication and multimedia and information technology.

“In today’s world, life is not perfect without the convenience of the Internet. Expanding this service (internet) to be owned and enjoyed by every citizen is also a big challenge, while broadcasting, information is also important and challenging,” he said.

Annuar said the ministry senior top management will be briefing him in a week or two on management and job scope matters.

Responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s call to all ministers for positive results in the first 100 days on the job, Annuar said he will do that by working on immediate priorities.

Annuar also thanked his predecessor Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah whom he said had served the ministry excellently, adding that he planned to meet him for guidance and to discuss several pending programmes.

The Ketereh MP prior to this appointment had helmed the Rural Development, Youth and Sports and Federal Territories ministries. — Bernama