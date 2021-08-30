Ismail Sabri identified as close-contact to Covid-19 positive patient, to miss Cabinet swearing-in ceremony

KUCHING (Aug 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is undergoing self-quarantine starting today after he was confirmed to be a close-contact to a Covid-19 positive patient, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement today.

“As such, the prime minister will not be able to attend the inauguration ceremony and swearing-in ceremony of the ministers and deputy ministers in the presence of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah this afternoon,” it said.

Meanwhile, PMO also informed that Ismail Sabri will participate virtually in the National Day celebration tomorrow.

The event is scheduled to take place at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya.