Meradong changes to Covid-19 red zone after recording 51 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING (Aug 30): Meradong has joined the list of Covid-19 red zones after 51 locally transmitted cases were recorded there in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Aside from Meradong, there are 28 other red zones namely Beluru with 56 local transmissions in the past two weeks, Sarikei (51), Lubok Antu (83), Kapit (82), Pakan (79), Kanowit (70), Song (329), Belaga (651), Pusa (497), Betong (141), Tebedu (459), Dalat (78), Selangau (253), Sri Aman (237), Asajaya (262), Subis (369), Mukah (390) and Simunjan (577).

Other red zones are Tatau (305), Lundu (974), Saratok (89), Bau (1,411), Samarahan (1,944), Serian (2,454), Kuching (11,492), Bintulu (569), Miri (192) and Sibu (1,080).

Districts classified as orange zones are Marudi (33), Limbang (31) and Sebauh (31).

There are seven yellow zones namely Kabong (16), Matu (14), Daro (four), Bukit Mabong (nine), Telang Usan (three), Julau (10) and Lawas (18).

Tanjung Manis district remains the sole green zone in the state.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.