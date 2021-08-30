Ministers, deputy ministers sworn in before Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): A total of 30 Cabinet ministers and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

The new Cabinet line-up under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration comprising 31 ministers including four senior ministers and 38 deputy ministers was announced last Friday.

Two of them were unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony today namely Tan Sri Noh Omar (Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives) as he had been a close contact of Covid-19 patient and Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Deputy Education Minister II) who was tested positive for Covid-19.

Ismail Sabri was also unable to attend the ceremony as he had to undergo self-quarantine for having been a close contact of Covid-19.

The ceremony, held in the Throne Room, began at 2.30 pm with the oath-taking followed by the signing of the appointment letters which was witnessed by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The ministers were divided into five groups while the deputy ministers, into six groups, in taking their oath of office before the King.

The first group of seven ministers comprised four senior ministers – Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry), Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (Defence), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Works) and Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin (Education).

The three others in the first group were Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz, Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Second Group:

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee – Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man – Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin – Home Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi – Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan – Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad – Minister of Higher Education

Third Group:

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun – Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Tan Sri Annuar Musa – Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican – Minister of Housing and Local Government Khairy Jamaluddin – Minister of Health Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique – Minister of National Unity Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba – Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy)

Fourth Group:

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah – Foreign Minister Datuk Dr Zuraida Kamaruddin – Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodoties Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture)

Fifth Group:

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid – Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim – Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu – Minister of Youth and Sports Senator Idris Ahmad – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

The ceremony then proceeded with the swearing-in of 37 deputy ministers and was concluded with their photo session with both Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah. — Bernama