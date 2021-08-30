Mohamad Alamin infected with Covid-19, will not attend swearing-in ceremony

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Kimanis Member of Parliament Datuk Mohamad Alamin, who has been named as the new Deputy Minister of Education in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet today confirmed that he has been infected with Covid-19 and will not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony slated to be held later today.

He said he is currently receiving treatment in Kuala Lumpur and in stable condition.

“I hope everyone will pray for my recovery, InsyaAllah,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

A total of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers are scheduled to take their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara at 2.30 pm.

Ismail Sabri announced his Cabinet line-up last Friday. – Bernama