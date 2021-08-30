Mums all thumbs-up for plan to speed up vaccination for adolescents

KUCHING (Aug 30): Mothers here generally welcome the state government’s effort in expediting the Covid-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Puspaliza Rambli, 38, expressed her support for this plan, adding that it should be implemented as soon as possible.

This mother of two school-going children said administering vaccine to those under this young age group could provide assurance and confidence to the parents, especially with view of the reopening of schools this Oct 3.

“By providing the vaccines to them (those aged 12 to 17), they can be protected against Covid-19,” Puspaliza, who is self-employed, told The Borneo Post here.

Her sentiments were echoed by businesswoman Fazariah Abu Samah, 38, whose only child had yet to receive the vaccine.

“My child is currently studying at SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg.

“With the current Covid-19 situation, it’s a risk to take for my child to be anywhere.

“When the children have been vaccinated, at least we can help prevent the spread of the infection. We, as adults, have received both doses – to reduce anxiety, I feel that children should also be given the vaccine soon,” she said.

Jersyca Sibat also expressed her concern about her unvaccinated children, believing that vaccines should be made available for her 12-year-old twins and other children in the same age group, as part of the compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing face masks and observing proper physical distancing, in schools upon their reopening in October.

“The body immune system (of the children) needs to be protected as well,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Shiela Suhaili expressed her confidence that the authorities, especially the Ministry of Health (MoH) had conducted thorough studies prior to expediting the vaccination programme on certain age groups.

She said with the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases daily, there was no other choice but to have confidence and faith in those involved in the vaccination operations.

On the state government’s effort in expediting the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had provided instructions to the relevant agencies regarding the implementation.

Dr Sim, when contacted, also said the state government was working with the new federal ministers so that this plan could be run as soon as possible.