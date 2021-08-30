New Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reports for duty

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 30): Soon after taking his oath of office at Istana Negara today, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar reported at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya to officially begin duties as health minister.

The Rembau MP was greeted upon arrival at the MOH building at 5.15pm by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Also reporting for duty were Khairy’s deputies Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

After scanning in, Khairy, who was previously the minister of science, technology and innovation, went up to his office on the 13th floor before joining a ministry senior management meeting.

A total of 30 Cabinet ministers and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today. — Bernama