Parliamentary reforms, PM term limit and anti party-hopping laws among top priorities for Law Minister Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): Incoming de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will reportedly be focusing on several issues, including reforming Parliament and reducing the number of terms one can serve as prime minister, during his tenure.

Malay daily Berita Harian quoted the Santubong MP as saying that introducing anti-party hopping laws and matters relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) were also high up on his list of priorities.

“This is to bring about a change to the Malaysian Parliament so that it is in line with other Commonwealth Parliaments, because our country follows the Westminster administration model,” he reportedly said regarding Parliamentary reforms.

Although he did not specify what reforms he would like to put into place, Wan Junaidi reportedly said he would have a discussion with Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara speakers as soon as possible regarding the “transformation”.

On matters pertaining to MA63, the Sarawakian said it was unfair to the people of Sabah and Sarawak if promises made to them in the 1963 agreement remained unfulfilled.

“I see this as a large agenda, but at the same time I can’t turn my back on the Cabinet and have to concur with the responsibilities that come with it.

“In this situation I will discuss further with the prime minister before giving my commitment on the agenda I want to fulfill,” he was quoted as saying.

He also reportedly said that for him, 10 years, which makes up two terms for a prime minister, is enough time to leave a legacy, and he pointed towards similar restrictions in the US and Philippines.

“An Act to stop party-hopping is also very important, and I myself welcome it after the loss of Barisan Nasional in 2018.

“If there is a new offer made regarding it later, the Opposition should not decline it, as this is not an honest character that is becoming of a national administrator,” he added.

Wan Junaidi will be sworn in as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) today, along with other members of the Cabinet.

He has previous experience heading the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry (2015 to 2018) and the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (2020 to 2021).

He has been an MP since 1990 and has served as deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat (2008 to 20-13) and as deputy home minister (2013 to 2015). – Malay Mail