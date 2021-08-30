PM expresses appreciation to Yee Khie for Paralympic silver contribution

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recorded his appreciation to national powerlifting athlete, Jong Yee Khie for his success in garnering a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics today.

“Thank you, Jong Yee Khie for presenting the Malaysian Family with a silver medal. You have indeed answered the call of challenge to ensure the Jalur Gemilang flies in Tokyo.

“My appreciation also goes to the coach and the Malaysian contingent,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page.

This morning, the 32-year-old athlete from Batu Kawa, Kuching clinched the silver medal in the men’s 107 kg category after he lifted 237 kg on his second attempt at Tokyo International Forum.

Despite failing in his first try at 230 kg, he bounced back to confirm the silver medal in his second attempt to clear 237 kg.

Mongolian Enkhbayaryn Sodnompiljee took the gold with a Paralympic record of 245 kg while Saman Razi of Iran picked up the bronze with 231 kg.

This is the national contingent’s second medal in Tokyo after Bonnie Bunyau Gustin presented a gold medal in the 72 kg category by lifting 217 kg, which was a new Paralympic record on Saturday. – Bernama