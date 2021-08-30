Rep: Focus on citizenship applicants from rural Sarawak

MIRI (Aug 30): The Home Ministry has been called to look into applications for Malaysian citizenship, especially those from rural Sarawak, on case-by-case basis and also to place focus on the applicants who are already past the age of 60.

In pointing this out, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the onus to implement should be on the ministry, through the relevant departments and agencies under its purview.

“I have come across cases where they had come to Sarawak to work many, many years ago and have since gotten married and borne children and grandchildren, but they’re still unable apply for Malaysian citizenship,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He also called for the running of more outreach programmes involving the National Registration Department (NRD) to Telang Usan in the next several months to identify and help register those who had yet to have their MyKads or birth certificates.

Dennis said recently, he brought a team of officers from NRD Kuching and Miri branches to conduct an outreach programme at Apau Nyaring and Long Keluan.

“Under this programme, 52 applications were received from the folk in Apau Nyaring, while 24 people turned up at Long Keluan for various applications such as MyKad for children reaching the age of 12, birth certificates, death certificates and also late registration for MyKad.

“I’m very thankful to the NRD for willing to come down for the outreach programme. After this, we plan to go to the Sungai Patah area, as I believe there are a few Penans there who are still without MyKad,” said the assemblyman.

On the vaccination drive involving the Penans, Dennis said there was still much to be done.

“For Telang Usan area, we have reached the 80-per cent target – now, we need to intensify our effort to get more Penans vaccinated,” he added.